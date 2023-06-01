Boxing: 'More explosive' Ancajas set for June 24 bout

Former champion Jerwin Ancajas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Former IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will be climbing into the ring again on June 24.

This time he will be fighting as a bantamweight on the undercard of the

Fernando Martinez vs. Jade Bornea tiff, according to his trainer Joven Jimenez, who said MP Promotions will name Ancajas’ opponent soon.

The trainer-manager said Ancajas seems to be adjusting well at 118 pounds.

“Super ganda ng kundisyon niya. Handang handa na,” he said.



Jimenez added that Ancajas is making the most of his conditioning training under Memo Heredia.

“Ang training method ni Memo parang coaching. Ini-explain niya sa boxer kung ano ang purpose,” said Jimenez. “Nagustuhan namin si Memo dahil nag-adjust siya at nagdepende sa kundisyon ng boxer.”

As a result, Anajcas has become more explosive with his punches.

“May more power and explosiveness sa mga suntok ni Jerwin. Makakatulong dahil malalaki at malalakas na din ang makakalaban ni Jerwin,” he said.

Ancajas is coming off successive losses at the hands of Martinez last year after experiencing difficulties with his weight. This forced the former champ to climb to the 118-pound class where he aims to win a title.