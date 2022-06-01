Why Mark Barriga went on a 2-year hiatus from boxing

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Mark Anthony Barriga stayed away from boxing for more than 2 years after his controversial title defeat to Mexico's Carlos Licona in December 2018.

The 2012 London Olympian temporarily left the sport not just because of the defeat, but because he also lost his biggest fan.

"Nagpahinga ako nung namatay si Mama. Nawalan ako ng gana mag-boxing," said Barriga, who is set to challenge Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez for the WBO junior flyweight title.

"Nag-decide ako na ayaw ko na, na ipagpatuloy ko na lang ang negosyo na pinasukan ko. Hirap din akong mag-adjust, bumalik sa boxing noong nawala si mama."

Ironically, his mother used to frown on his decision to join the amateur ranks because she understood how hard it is to be a boxer.

"'Yung papa niya na lolo ko ay professional fighter noong kapanahunan niya. Pero ayaw ng mama ko kasi nakita niya 'yung papa niya 'yung kilay basag basag," said Barriga.

But he fell in love with the sport after finding out that he has talent for it.He would even cut classes just to train in boxing, he recalled.

Barriga eventually made it to the amateurs and the national team, where he began receiving allowances. He was able to help his family.

"Nakikita rin ni Mama, 'yung dating bata na pinapalo niya dahil sa boxing nakakatulong na. Naguuwi ako ng medal, and I have a purse na natutulong ko... 'Yung bata na pinapalo niya dati nakakatulong na," he said.

"Kaya nung nawala si Mama, nawalan ako ng gana. Kasi number 1 fan ko 'yun e."

But his foreign manager urged him to come back.

"'Yung manager ko sabi sa 'kin, 'di pa tapos ang career mo. 'If you want to fight, I will help you,'" he said.