UAAP: Win over UST a great boost to Ateneo's confidence

The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after scoring against the UST Golden Tigresses in their UAAP Season 84 second round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- An impressive victory against University of Santo Tomas (UST) is a huge boost of confidence for defending champion Ateneo de Manila University as they continue to progress in UAAP Season 84.

This, according to head coach Oliver Almadro who said Tuesday that their sweep of the Golden Tigresses was a much-awaited result for the Blue Eagles in the women's volleyball tournament.

Behind a bounce-back performance from Faith Nisperos and strong efforts from their middle blockers, the Blue Eagles snatched a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 triumph against UST. The win put their record at 5-5 and fanned their hopes of making it to the Final 4.

"We've been waiting for this win, 'yung ganitong klaseng panalo," said Almadro, as they won against a Top 4 team for the first time all season.

"Nangyayari lang, hindi namin tine-take eh. Merong mga teams na we had a chance to win, but we're not yet taking it," he noted.

In their previous game, Ateneo took the first set against league-leading National University (NU), but couldn't sustain their form and lost in four to the Lady Bulldogs. This time around, they displayed their poise, with Nisperos conspiring with Vanie Gandler to score crucial hits in the closing stretch of each set.

"Napagkaisahan ng team that we have to take this home," Almadro said.

"They want to take this win home. We're not looking at it na kailangan straight sets. We're just doing our job. We prepared for this and then, nag-manifest naman sa kilos ng mga bata," he also said. "May mga lapses, but nakaka-improve right away. I'm happy about [that]."

It was UST's third loss of the season, and their first in straight sets. Almadro stressed that while it took them three sets to win, it was far from an easy victory as the Golden Tigresses have proven to be a challenge.

UST won the first round meeting between the two teams, with skipper Eya Laure exploding for 31 points, a career-high.

"Sabi ko nga kanina, noong naglalaro kanina, respect, respect, respect your opponent. Respect Laure, respect everyone that's there," said Almadro. "Hindi kami pwedeng magkaroon ng kaunting lapse."

"'Yung mga details namin, kailangan talagang aral na aral, because UST is a very good team," he added.

He was all praises for Laure, who was limited to only 14 points by the Ateneo defense, matching a season-low. The usually reliable open spiker was held to just 11 kills and got blocked at the net by rookie AC Miner in a pivotal rally in the third set.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, we have to respect Eya. I admire that girl, sobra, all-around. Kulang na lang talaga, mag-set siya ngayon," said Almadro. "Sobrang high respect to that girl."

"Siguro 'yung mga players din, ni-respeto siyang mabuti, talagang inaral 'yung gagawin niya, and nag-pay off naman 'yung hard work ng mga bata," he added.

Ateneo will look to build on their win against UST when they play the University of the East on Thursday.