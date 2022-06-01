UAAP: Adamson bracing for tight Final 4 race

The Adamson Lady Falcons are still one game ahead of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 84 standings. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson University Lady Falcons are anticipating a tight race for the last semifinal spot in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, with defending champion Ateneo de Manila University emerging as their closest competitor.

The Lady Falcons are looking to end a five-year Final 4 drought and currently sit at the No. 4 spot in the league standings with a 6-4 win-loss record. But the Blue Eagles are on their heels, as Ateneo is now at 5-5 after a crucial sweep of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Tuesday morning.

"Tatampo ako kay [UST coach] Kungfu [Reyes] eh," Adamson mentor Lerma Giron said in jest after they won their own assignment on Tuesday, sweeping Far Eastern University 25-17, 25-17, 25-16.



The Lady Falcons already defeated the Blue Eagles in the first round, outlasting them in four sets in their third match of the season.

But their win against UST boosted not just Ateneo's confidence, but also their chances of catching up against the Lady Falcons. Already, Giron is bracing for what she believes will be a neck-and-neck battle for a spot in the Final 4.

"Malaking bagay," she said of Ateneo's triumph against UST. "Sa amin malaking bagay 'yung nangyari ngayon, talagang straight set pa. So maganda 'yung magiging labanan."

"Talagang dadaan sa butas ng karayom 'yung papasok sa Final 4," the Adamson coach predicted. "Challenging, very challenging."

Ateneo has made the UAAP Final 4 for 10 straight seasons, winning three titles along the way. Meanwhile, the Lady Falcons have not made the semifinals since Season 76.

Giron is confident that her current crop of players have what it takes to end that drought even with the Blue Eagles breathing down their necks.

"We're ready with the team, coaching staff, and the players," she said. "With God's grace, we're ready to face the challenges."

Adamson will face a tough challenge on Thursday as they take on the unbeaten National University Lady Bulldogs (10-0), while Ateneo faces winless University of the East (0-10).

The crucial match between Adamson and Ateneo is set for Saturday, June 4.