Kim Mangrobang celebrates after winning the triathlon in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam. PSC/POC Pool Photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang will represent the Meralco Bolts at the opening ceremonies of the PBA's 47th season on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The club announced on Tuesday that they will celebrate Mangrobang's feat in the recent 31st SEA Games in Hanoi while also marking the start of the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

"The Meralco Bolts culture is built on work ethic and professionalism—the same qualities that propelled Kim to the success she enjoys today," Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said.

"As the Bolts take the stage at the opening ceremonies, we are proud to celebrate the achievements of Kim and all our national athletes," he added.

Mangrobang is a five-time SEA Games gold medalist. In Hanoi earlier this month, she won two golds after ruling the women's individual triathlon and individual duathlon.

"I have always believed that hard work is the foundation of any type of success in any endeavor, especially in sports," said Mangrobang, who has won triathlon gold in the last three editions of the SEA Games.

"That's why I'm honored to be representing the Bolts, an organization that is dedicated to their craft and their passion to push themselves through hard work in every season," she added.