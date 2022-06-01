PBA closing in on agreements with B.League, KBL

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is working on agreements with neighboring leagues in Japan and Korea, amid their interest in signing Filipino players as reinforcements.

This, according to PBA chairman Ricky Vargas who said Monday that their entry into the East Asia Super League (EASL) has paved the way for discussions with officials of the Korean Basketball League (KBL) and Japan's B.League.

The PBA Board has nominated Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua to serve as the league's representative to the EASL Board, pending the approval of San Miguel Corp. chief executive Ramon S. Ang.

"In the EASL Board, the Japan league is there, the Korean league is there, the China league is there," Vargas said during the PBA's press conference ahead of its 47th season. "It's an appropriate place for us to be able to work with them and get agreements between them."

"The Board has already reviewed, [and] we are in the thick of conversation with the Japanese league," he revealed.

Japan's B.League has emerged as a destination for Filipino basketball players in the past couple of years, with former Ateneo de Manila University star Thirdy Ravena opening the doors in 2020 when he became the first player to sign under the league's Asian Player Quota system.

Since then, several more players, including PBA stars Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks Jr., have taken their talents to Japan. Potential draftees have also rebuffed the local league to go abroad; notably, projected Top 3 pick Justine Baltazar withdrew from this year's draft and instead signed with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Vargas has already expressed his concern about the "poaching" of players, as well as the "unprofessional" conduct of agents who are using the PBA as a "hunting ground."

His hope is that their agreement with the B.League will make for a more formal, respectful process should those leagues be interested in signing Filipino players.

"Soon, hopefully, we will be able to have a handshake [with the B.League] on what are the rules of the game, and how we should respect each other's leagues," said Vargas.

After their discussions with the B.League, the PBA then intends to broker a similar arrangement with the KBL. The Korean league is reportedly set to hire Filipino players as imports starting its 2022-23 season, expanding its Asian Player Quota program.

However, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that they have yet to come to a final agreement with the KBL.

Earlier this month, the head coach of KBL club Changwon LG, Cho Sang Hyun, reportedly came to the Philippines and scouted for players whom they could tap as their imports.

Vargas confirmed the KBL plans to hire Filipino imports but said they must first "settle" with the B.League.

"Whatever agreements we have there, that could also be used by the KBL. That could be the standard," he said. "It's getting the first agreement out that is a little difficult. It takes some time."