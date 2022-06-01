Louie Alas, Jojo Lastimosa, and Frankie Lim are all in the running for the San Beda head coaching position. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda has no shortage of options, as it searches for a new coach to handle its men's basketball program.

While champion coach Aldin Ayo has been the most notable name linked to the San Beda head coaching position, sources with knowledge of the situation revealed that team management is looking at other possible choices as well.

Former Letran and Phoenix Super LPG coach Louie Alas, NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa, and former San Beda coach Frankie Lim are also being considered for the post.

San Beda is searching for a new coach for the Red Lions after the departure of Boyet Fernandez, who left at the end of NCAA Season 97. It was a disappointing campaign for the proud program, as San Beda's streak of 14 consecutive Finals appearances came to an end.

Ayo's name soon surfaced as a potential replacement for Fernandez. While there have been meetings between the team management and Ayo, sources with knowledge of the situation stressed that nothing has been made official and the school is considering other coaching possibilities.

Ayo led the Letran Knights to the NCAA championship in 2015, outlasting San Beda in a three-game series. He jumped ship to De La Salle University soon after, leading the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 79 crown in 2016. He also steered them to the Finals the next year before leaving for the University of Santo Tomas.

Ayo coached the Growling Tigers for two seasons, leading them to a Cinderella-run to the UAAP Season 82 Finals. However, his infamous Sorsogon bubble at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an indefinite ban from the UAAP.

He has since been coaching at the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.