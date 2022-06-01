Jenelyn Olsim got the nod of approval from two of Team Lakay’s most senior members, former world champions Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, ahead of her return to the ONE Championship Circle.

Olsim jumps back into action when she takes on Julie Mezabarba in the lead card of ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen this Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Having seen how the 24-year-old prepared for this match, Belingon is confident in his teammate’s chances of beating the highly impressive Brazilian.

“I’ve been seeing Jenelyn’s training, and I can say it’s been going great,” Belingon said. “I can tell that she’s ready for this fight against Julie Mezabarba. Hopefully, she’ll end up being successful in this fight.”

What makes Olsim dangerous, according to Belingon, is how she always develops new weapons with each training camp.

Coming off a loss to Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat where she was dominated on the canvas, Olsim’s improvements aren't lost on the former ONE bantamweight world champion. He has seen how the Baguio City native worked on her weaknesses after that bout.

“Every time she gets into training camp, I can say that she’s adding new dimensions to her game, new skills,” Belingon said.

“She’s really great at absorbing everything that coach Mark [Sangiao] teaches her at the gym. She’s really focused on improving. I can also say that she’s improved her ground game and wrestling. Her striking, of course, is always there, but her grappling is catching up.”

Folayang further added that Olsim’s stint on the national team for vovinam in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam will help her cause.

Olsim took home the bronze in Vietnam’s traditional martial art, and the former ONE lightweight world champion believes that run will only make Olsim better.

“The good thing, I think, is that Jenelyn’s conditioning is top notch now. I don’t think there’s much difference when it comes to preparation during her time in the SEA Games [and] her return to ONE Championship for ONE 158,” Folayang added.

“So, I believe Jenelyn is in a good condition and ready to go.”

Folayang further added that he sees great potential in Olsim. But while he doesn’t expect his teammate to fight for a ONE world title anytime soon, he believes Olsim is on her way there.

“Her heart is in the right place when it comes to fighting,” Folayang said.

“I know she’s still not in contention, but when she becomes consistent, especially with her attitude and character, I’m sure that she’ll get there someday and win a world championship.”