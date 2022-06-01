Duterte doubles incentives of SEA Games medalists

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte poses for a photo opportunity with the 31st SEA Games medalists during the recognition ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on May 31, 2022. Joining them are Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez, and Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- In appreciation of their efforts and achievements, President Rodrigo Duterte doubled the incentives of the country’s medalists in the last 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games.

"President Duterte was very pleased by the performance of our athletes in the last Vietnam SEA Games and doubling their incentives is his way of recognizing and showing his appreciation for their efforts," said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, who led the courtesy call of the Philippine contingent at Malacanang Tuesday evening.

Also present at the reception were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham Tolentino, commissioners Ramon Fernandez, the national team chef de mission, Celia Kiram, Charles Maxey, Arnold Agustin, and Rep. Faustino Dy III, chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Sports.

"Please know that I really recognize all the tedious preparations you have made to perform your best in this regional sports competition. Just like a father to every Filipino, I am very proud of you," said Duterte to the athletes, coaches, and sports officials present at the reception at the Rizal Hall.

"I wish you all a good life para sa ginawa ninyo sa bayan. I would like to say to all of you, maraming, maraming salamat."

Filipino athletes delivered 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 105 bronze medals in the recent 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, good for fourth place in the medal table.

The host nation ran away with the general championship after winning a record 205 golds along with 125 silvers and 116 bronzes. In second place was Thailand (92-103-136), followed by Indonesia (69-91-81).

Duterte is matching the P34,537,500 in total cash incentives that all of the medalists will receive under Republic Act 10699, the incentives law. Under the law, an individual gold medal in the SEA Games is worth P300,000, a silver, P150,000, and P60,000 for the bronze.

Thus, gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, who is set to receive P1.6 million from the five golds and two silvers he garnered in the Vietnam SEA Games, now gets a whopping P3.2 million for his outstanding achievements in Hanoi.

The dynamic dancesport duo of Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila Nualla, who bagged three golds, on the other hand, now is rewarded with P1.8 million apiece. Kim Mangrobang, who swept the women’s triathlon and duathlon events, and billiards star Rubilen Amit, who ruled the women’s 9-ball and 10-ball competitions, will get P600,000 each for their respective golden doubles.

Besides bonuses, the President also awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi to some of the medalists who were not recipients of the citation during the incentives ceremony held at the Palace also presided by Duterte for the country’s medalists in the 30th SEA Games in 2019.

Among those who received the honor was billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes, who took the bronze medal in the men’s 1-cushion carom singles.

The Kamagi Medal is awarded to officials and personnel of the government and private individuals who actively participated in and contributed to a campaign or advocacy of the President.