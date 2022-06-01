2022 World Slasher Cup returns for second leg

The 2022 World Slasher Cup is back for its second leg at the Araneta Coliseum.

Just like the first edition last March, this new round is expected to attract some of the top names in the field of cockfighting from all over the Philippines and the world.

The 2022 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby is taking place until June 6. While the matches will observe the traditional 9-cock derby format, bettors inside the venue will be provided kiosks for betting, or a link to an online portal that can only be accessed through smartphones while inside the coliseum.

The derby will be spread out to seven days. The two-cock elimination round will take place on May 31 and June 1, then the three-cock semis will happen on June 2 and 3. The derby will have a two-day break on June 4 and 5 before resuming on June 6 for the four-cock pre-finals and grand finals.

Many local and international cockers are expected to join the 2022 World Slasher Cup 2. In the past, it has brought together giants in the field of cockfighting from various countries like the United States, Kuwait, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others. The event has also been the top destination for local cockers and breeders who aim to be among the world’s best.

One of the most anticipated names staging a comeback is defending WSC champion TJ Marquez.

At the 2022 World Slasher Cup 1 derby last March, Marquez secured a win-loss record of 8-1 after fielding an impressive roster of bloodlines such as Oakgrove, Roundhead, and others with oriental infusion, earning him the distinct honor of being the sole champion of the latest WSC edition.

The World Slasher Cup started in 1963 and has since been held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The event grew to become the biggest and most prestigious international cock derby, with the best breeders and cock fighters from all over the world participating.

“We are excited to once again welcome cockfighting enthusiasts and our cockers and breeders from every corner of the globe for the second World Slasher Cup this year. We promise them an enjoyable time as they feel the excitement of world-class derby matches. This is an event that they won’t want to miss,” Dong Lamoste, WSC Derby Office head and Smart Araneta Coliseum’s pit manager, said.