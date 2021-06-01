Team Lakay new generation: Jhanlo Sangiao gets chance to fight in ONE Championship

A lot has been said about Team Lakay’s new generation, and the ultimate representation of it is finally set to join the loaded ONE Championship roster.

Jhanlo Sangiao, the teenage son of Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao, has signed a contract to compete in ONE, adding excitement to those who were looking forward to seeing him make the jump to the global stage.

Though many people feel that Jhanlo’s signing with the promotion is just sheer formality considering his lineage and impressive amateur career, the 18-year-old admitted that he was still surprised when given the contract.

“I didn’t expect this one. Even when my father gave me the contract, I was confused. I was like, ‘What is this?’ Then I saw the ONE logo and I read it, and I was in disbelief,” Jhanlo said.

“I really can’t explain it because even when I was a kid, I truly wanted to be here. I wanted to compete like all my kuyas in the gym. So I’m really excited.”

While he still remains deadly on the feet owing to the squad’s in-depth knowledge in wushu and their utilization of it in mixed martial arts, Jhanlo is also a lot more comfortable working on the ground - evident in his matches as an amateur.

“In my previous competitions in the amateurs, mostly I finished people with my ground and pound and submissions, so I guess that’s what people can expect from me,” Jhanlo said.

“When they say Team Lakay, the first thing that comes to people's minds is, ‘These guys are deadly strikers.’ But I believe I’m a different breed. I’m a part of the new generation, a generation that needs to build new weapons.”

His dad, Mark, also testified to Jhanlo’s willingness to roll with people on the ground.

While he doesn’t really want to over-hype his son’s ability just yet, he knows that Jhanlo is a product of all the things that they have experienced as a team throughout the years.

“They have to expect the new generation of Team Lakay in Jhanlo. They’ll see it,” coach Mark said.

“They’ll notice how the team truly developed from the first generation to this one.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES