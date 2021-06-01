PVL: Perlas heads to Baguio for training, F2 eyes Batangas bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- Two more Premier Volleyball League (PVL) teams have identified the venues for their training bubbles in preparation for the upcoming Open Conference.

Perlas will set up its camp at the St. Vincent Gym in Naguillan Road in Baguio. The team will be there for the entire month of June, then immediately head to the PVL bubble afterward.

"We chose Baguio because they have all the facilities available for us to prepare properly for the upcoming conference," said Perlas owner Charo Soriano.

The team arrived there Tuesday morning and are awaiting their RT-PCR test results before getting to start their training.

The Games and Amusements Board's pro volleyball division head Reginald Capadera had already inspected St. Vincent and where the team will reside last Sunday.

"We needed to look for an LGU that will accept us -- knowing we're from the NCR+ bubble," said Soriano. "Luckily, the Baguio LGU, through Mayor [Benjamin] Magalong, was generous enough to allow us to conduct our training there."

"We then had to comply with GAB requirements like the letter of request, team health and safety protocols, and the inspection of our training venue and accommodation," she explained. "After which, we coordinated with the Baguio City Sports office as well as the Health Services Office and submitted the requirements on their end."

"Once approved, we're given the Baguio LGU clearance stating that we're allowed to train there already."

Perlas will follow strict protocols that bar leisurely walks around the City of Pines during their camp.

Meanwhile, F2 Logistics is looking to train at the Valentino Resort and Spa in San Jose, Batangas.

Capadera will inspect the venue on Wednesday.

The Cargo Movers initially planned to hold its training camp in Baguio as well, but GAB information officer Lorraine Rodriguez said that F2 Logistics has already cancelled its application, in favor of a Batangas camp.

Last month, Creamline and Choco Mucho held a training bubble in St. Paul American School in Clark Freeport Zone from April 27 to May 23.

PLDT Home Fibr, on the other hand, ended its 14-day camp at Splendido Hotel in Tagaytay also last Sunday.

