PBA: Tenorio finally joins Ginebra practices after US vacation

LA Tenorio joined his Barangay Ginebra teammates in their scrimmages in Lipa City following a 14-day quarantine.

"Tinyente" just arrived from vacation in the US which was why he missed the early part of the Kings' training at the Aquamarine Recreational Center.

"Yes, first day ko (nung Monday)," Tenorio told the PBA website.

Tenorio also got his vaccination shots while in the US. He even documented in a YouTube video his efforts to get inoculated.

Upon arrival in the Kings' training, the PBA Bubble Finals MVP took on the task of testing rookie Brian Enriquez.

Enriquez, Ginebra's second round pick during the last PBA draft, is four inches taller than Tenorio.

Tenorio hopes to fully get back in playing shape in time for the PBA All-Filipino Cup where the Kings are the defending champion.

FROM THE ARCHIVES