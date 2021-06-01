NBA: Anthony Davis questionable for Lakers in Game 5

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half in game four of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said star forward Anthony Davis is questionable for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns due to a groin strain.

Davis suffered the injury during Game 4, missing the second half of a 100-92 loss to Phoenix. An MRI confirmed it was a strain.

The Athletic reported that Davis is "unlikely" to play but that Los Angeles is optimistic about him returning later in the series. Davis was also playing through a sprained knee.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 slated for Tuesday in Phoenix. The Suns are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference while the Lakers earned the No. 7 seed through the play-in tournament.

Davis, who played only half of the abridged 72-game regular season due to calf and heel injuries, averaged 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per contest. He's replicated those numbers through four games against the Suns, with 21.8 points and 8.0 boards for the series thus far.

Vogel also said the Lakers are "hopeful" about having shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back for Game 5 after Pope missed Game 4 with a hyperextended knee.

RELATED VIDEO: