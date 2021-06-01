Milo teams up with PH Jump Rope Association to promote health and wellness

MANILA, Philippines -- Milo on Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with the Philippine Jump Rope Association (PJRA) and the Department of Education to promote health and wellness, especially among children.

Milo launched a campaign to record 10 million jump rope skips for the month of June, involving elementary students from some 3,600 schools nationwide, as well as trainers, national athletes and coaches, and even ordinary fitness and health buffs.

To make this happen, Milo is distributing 180,000 jump ropes to young students around the country.

"We will literally jumpstart the nation," said Nestle Phils., Inc. senior vice president Veronica Cruz during Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "We will put jump rope on the map and as part of grassroots sports development."

"We enjoin everybody to jump rope with us, especially the students," said Milo sports manager Lester Castillo.

In line with their campaign, Milo and the PJRA are hopeful that jump rope can become a part of the Physical Education curriculum in schools, and eventually become an event at the Palarong Pambansa and even in the UAAP and NCAA.

DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said they are in full support of the campaign, which started in October when Milo provided jump ropes to students at the Mandaluyong Elementary School.

"We believe that active kids are better learners and this will help them stimulate their system especially at this time when it's difficult to engage in physical activities," he said.

"We hope we can teach the PE teachers, too. That's the direction we want to take. We're arranging a meeting with our curriculum and instructing people on how to integrate jump rope into PE classes," he added.

PJRA chief Rob Layco said jump rope is the perfect form of exercise during the pandemic as it's very easy to access.

"All you need is the jump rope and a small space," he said.