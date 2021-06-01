Marcial eyes individual training in NCR for PBA teams

The PBA is hoping to get approval from the government to allow their players to train individually while they prepare for the coming 46th season.

This is same set up PBA teams undertook in Metro Manila in February this year.

PBA clubs remained barred from holding scrimmages in Metro Manila as the government extended the general community quarantine "with restrictions" in NCR Plus until June 15.

"So kahit 'yung individual training na lang muna," Marcial told the PBA website.

"It would be an option for the ball clubs if they don't want to travel outside NCR everyday for their training."

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial will be reaching out to Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Baham Mitra for the joint administrative order where GAB is a signatory with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to get this approved.

Meralco just wrapped up its camp in Ilocos Norte and is looking forward to resuming workouts in the NCR.

But with the GCQ with restrictions still up in the NCR, PBA teams will have no choice but to continue training outside the metropolis.

