Louie Sangalang barges into the finals of 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship'

Filipino bet Louie Sangalang is in the finals of The Apprentice:ONE Championship Edition, joining Venezuelan sales director Jessica Ramella.

The 43-year-old procurement consultant and Ramella ousted their competitors Monica Millington of US and Irina Chadsey of Russia in Episode 11’s business challenge that required the last two pairs to work on concepts that would improve the way non-governmental organizations (NGOs) could connect with donors and volunteers.

Sangalang and Ramella’s presentation to benefit LOVE, NILS – an international organization that supports children with cancer and their caregivers – bested the Habitat for Humanity concept of Chadsey and Millington.

Both pairs used Twilio’s technology to connect with target audiences, with guest judge Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson showing them the way.

Twilio is an American cloud communications platform that facilitates communication functions across various channels.

The winning duo crafted an AI chatbot using Twilio’s technology to provide emotional and social support to the patients and their families and also interact with prospective donors.

The chatbot enabled the patients and parents to connect with each other and the donors themselves. They named their program Nils’ Pals and gave the name Claire to the chatbot. Nils and Clare are the twin children of LOVE, NILS founder Lesli Berggren.

The cause of the NGO hit home for Louie, who dealt with and survived cancer but lost friends and colleagues to the dreaded illness.

"Towards my last year in the university, that's when they found out I had cancer. After surgeries, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, I started getting better,” he said.

“So this particular business challenge is quite close to my heart because it's about helping all these cancer patients and cancer survivors. I just want to give back.”

The powerful pitch touched the hearts of judges composed of ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, senior vice president Niharika Singh, ONE Group President Hua Fung Teh, and Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson.

The authenticity of the pitch left an indelible mark, although the judges still raised concerns on the concept's financial aspect.

"Louie has that grit, that resilience, and that calmness about him. And clearly he's very, very competent if you look at everything he does," Chatri noted.

"He's very good at problem solving, very good with numbers, very analytical,” added Niharika Singh.

“But I have also seen his energy go up and down. He has stuck to one role primarily throughout and I'm also wondering if he's going to be the right fit at ONE Championship."

The winner will receive a $250,000 job offer as Sityodtong's protégé and chief of staff at the ONE Championship Global Headquarters in Singapore.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition is shown across Asia on AXN, the show’s official Asian broadcast partner, with Philippine broadcasts at 8:50 p.m. on Thursdays.