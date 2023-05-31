Valorant: What Invy, Jremy deliver to veteran-laden Team Secret

Courtesy: Riot Games

If the Valorant protocol has Brimstone and Gekko, Team Secret has– well – each other.

After cruising through international Valorant tournaments with the same lineup that had given much success in the local Counter Strike: Global Offensive team under Bren Esports, Team Secret recruited young guns such as Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera and Adrian “Invy” Reyes.

Little do everyone know that they have teamed up before – in Team Hashira, before the team disbanded in 2021. Both provided the firepower to spark Team Secret back into frenzy, right off the bat with an explosive win against Team Liquid in the VCT//LOCK-IN held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It was, what casters described as a fresh start to the team, which kept Jessie “Jessievash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan and Jay “Borkum” Timbreza- players who have made a mark in the local Counter Strike and Dota 2 scenes.

Both Jremy and Invy have an aggressive mix of heroes in their arsenal such as Skye and Raze. Invy can play initiator heroes such as Kay//O and Breach, which can both clear crucial spaces for their team to enter. Jremy can play Raze, known to enter sites aggressively.

For DubsteP, the youngsters’ brazenness gives their team a fresh experience, adding that the young duo doesn’t overthink -- a problem the team has been grappling with for the longest time.

“I think yung binibigay sa amin ni Jremy and Invy is yung pagiging bata nila which is, alam mo yun, yung wala silang takot, hindi sila nag-ooverthink. Nabibigay nila sa amin ‘yung simpleng 'laban lang.' Yung mga child prodigies, yung mga bata pa, yung mga nasa edad na nasa prime sila -- yun yung nabibigay nila sa team," DubsteP said.

“Para kaming pinagsamang veteran at rookie, magandang mix kami mga matatanda at bata. Kahit sabihin naming matanda kami, marami kaming natututunan sa kanila. Give and take, may natututunan kami sa kanila, may natututunan sila sa amin like sa experience."

For Jremy, playing alongside veterans in the PC gaming scene was an opportunity he didn’t want to pass up.

“Masaya kasi bata pa ako and ganitong career na [ang nakuha ko.] Tapos nag-drop out ka para sa career noong ininvite ako sa Team Secret,” Jremy told ABS-CBN News.

For 16-year-old Invy, the veteran experience JessieVash, DubsteP, and Borkum have especially as a one-time world championship participant paid dividends to the team.

“Kami ni Jremy maraming natutunan. Nakakasabay kami dahil nakakuha nila ang experience and tinuturuan kami and feel ko yun ang one of the reasons kung bakit nakakasabay dahil binibigay nila ang knowledge sa'min,” Invy, formerly from Oasis Gaming, said.

He added: "Dahil na-add kami since naturally youngsters mas aggressive maglaro and mas malakas ang firepower [namin.]"

Team Secret may not be part of the Valorant Masters but they can still qualify for the world championships through the Last Chance Qualifiers to be held in July.