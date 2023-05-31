Alex Eala of the Philippines at the WTA Thailand Open in Hua Hin. 2023 Thailand Open

Filipino No. 2 seed Alex Eala overcame Katy Dunne of Great Britain, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, to reach the second round of the W25 Yecla tournament in Spain on Wednesday.

Eala, 18, is the WTA World No. 266 while the 28-year-old Dunne has a ranking of No. 583 with a career-high of 212nd in 2018.

The aces kicked off their opening-round clash at the Yecla Club de Tenis outdoor hard court by trading service breaks.

Dunne, who has eight ITF women’s singles titles and eight doubles championships, saved five break points to equalize at 4-4.

Despite being broken in the following game, two-time ITF women’s singles winner Eala responded with a love service break and a love service hold to advance to 6-5.

Eala claimed the first set in 59 minutes, 7-5, on her second of three set points.

The Briton retaliated in the second set by clawing back from 0-2 to 3-2 after converting a break point in the fifth game on her sixth opportunity.

Dunne, who teamed up with countrywoman Harriet Dart for a Wimbledon second-round doubles result in 2018, held serve to love then won the next two games by overcoming deuces.

She even saved an Eala break point en route to forcing a deciding set, 6-2.

Just like in the second set, the reigning US Open Juniors singles champion from the Philippines secured a 2-0 lead.

At 2-2, Eala held serve by forcing the game to deuce. She followed this up with a service break at 40-30 after Dunne committed a double fault.

A steady service hold brought Eala closer to victory, 5-2, and she carried on to earn three match points after Dunne served her ninth double fault.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai singles winner, achieved a love service break to seal the match, 6-2, in two hours and 31 minutes.

The two-time junior doubles grand slam titlist will face Jessica Failla of the United States or qualifier Nahia Berecoechea of France in the second round.

Last week, Eala posted a quarterfinal result at the W25 Monastir in Tunisia versus Chinese qualifier Jiaqi Wang, 6-0, 4-6, 3-6.

The Yecla and Monastir tilts are $25,000 events on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Eala is slated to join another Spanish W25 tournament in Madrid next week, with the Filipino teen appearing third on the main draw acceptance list as of writing.

RELATED VIDEO: