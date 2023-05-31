MANILA – After three long years, Jovelyn Gonzaga is set to don the Cignal HD Spikers’ jersey once again.

This, as she confirmed her move to her former team for the upcoming 2023 PVL Invitational Conference that will be kicking off on June 29.

Gonzaga was part of the HD Spikers from 2017 to 2020 but was last seen playing with the club in the 2019 Philippine Superliga.

From then on, she suited for the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers when the PVL turned into a professional league.

Gonzaga is the second player from the Lady Troopers to jump ship as Army skipped the mid-season conference due to lack of players.

This will also be a comeback for the “Bionic Ilongga” in the PVL after also missing the All-Filipino Conference due to national team duties.

She recently represented the Philippines in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in beach volleyball with Sisi Rondina. They, however, missed the podium in the biennial meet.

With her return to the Cignal, Gonzaga is set to reunite with her old pal Rachel Anne Daquis alongside Ces Molina and head coach Shaq delos Santos.

Yesterday, Royse Tubino was also revealed to be joining the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

