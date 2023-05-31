PBA on Tour: Clutch Barroca plays hero in Magnolia's win

Mark Barroca took charge in the pay off period to lift Magnolia past Converge, 99-95, in the PBA on Tour exhibition on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Barroca finished with 12 points, half of them coming in the end game where they edged a hard-fighting FiberXers squad.

But none of those baskets was bigger than his clutch shot in the final 40.3 seconds that put Magnolia ahead, 96-95.

Paul Lee, who also played a crucial role for the Hotshots in the fourth period, topscored with 21 points, while Jonathan Mendoza and Jerrick Ahanmisi added 14 and 12, respectively.

The Hotshots led by as much as 14 points, but the FiberXers battled back in the second half and took a four point lead.

But despite missing the likes of Calvin Abueva and Jio Jalalon, Magnolia's experience prevailed in the end.

"'Yung mindset kasi namin sabi ni coach 'win or lose basta mayroon kaming maachieve dito,'" said Barroca who also dished out seven assists and grabbed four boards.

"Ito ang kailangan namin before ang liga mismo sa October. Maaga kaming nagstart para we build a culture na winning na madala sa games namin sa mismong season."

Kevin Racal scored 22 markers for Converge, which also got 18 from Mike Nieto.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.