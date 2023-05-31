PBA on Tour: Blackwater holds off Terrafirma for bounce back win

Blackwater guard RK Ilagan looks to make a play against TerraFirma in their PBA on Tour game, May 31, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- RK Ilagan drained the biggest shots for Blackwater which outlasted Terrafirma, 100-94, in the PBA on Tour exhibition at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday.

The Bossing got plenty of help from their bench to put up a 14-point advantage but slowed down midway in the fourth period.

Fortunately for Blackwater, Ilagan drained a booming three in the final 1:34 to keep them afloat then followed it up with a driving lay up off a miss by Baser Amer in the final 33 seconds.

Ed Daquioag and Juami Tiongson managed to unreel 5 straight points for the Dyip in the last 18 seconds, but it was not enough to turn back the Bossing.

Troy Rosario top scored for Blackwater with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field to go with his five rebounds.

Rashawn MacCarthy led the bench scoring with 13 markers, even as Amer and Mike Ayonayon chipped in 11 and 10, respectively.

It was a bounce back win for the Bossing, which fell hard against Magnolia in their previous game.

"Sabi ng mga coaches namin titingnan namin kung paano kami magrespond after a big loss to Magnolia," said Rosario.

"Kailangan naming istart yun kaming mga veterans, Amer and JV (Casio). Good thing sumunod ang mga teamates namin, nagpakita offense and defense."

Juami Tiongson had five treys for a total of 22 markers for the Dyip which put up a big for against Blackwater late in the game.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 100—Rosario 20, McCarthy 13, Ilagan 12, Amer 11, Suerte 9, Ular 8, Hill 6, DiGregorio 5, Casio 3, Sena 2, Taha 1, Publico 0.

TERRAFIRMA 94—Tiongson 22, Mina 19, Cahilig 16, Daquioag 12, Go 8, Ramos 5, Alolino 4, Alanes 3, Gomez de-Liano 3, Grospe 2, Taladua 0.

Quarters: 24-23, 53-52, 84-73, 100-94.