Mac Belo signs one-year deal with Rain or Shine

Mac Belo has agreed to a one-year deal with Rain or Shine. PBA Images

MANILA -- Mac Belo will finally suit up for the Yeng Guiao-led squad.

The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters announced via Instagram on Wednesday that they have signed the former UAAP MVP to a one-year deal.

“Welcome to the #BayanNgROS family, Mac Belo! We're excited to have you here and can't wait to see you play in a Rain or Shine Elasto Painter jersey,” they wrote.

Belo was a part of the one-to-one deal between ROS and the Meralco Bolts where he was swapped in exchange of fellow UAAP alumni Norbert Torres.

The 6-foot-4 forward, who was a former top-three pick of the 2016 PBA Special Draft, will have the chance to realize his potential under Yeng Guiao’s tutelage after being underutilized in his past seasons in the league.