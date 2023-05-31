Cholo Anonuevo and the FEU Tamaraws spoiled Jerom Lastimosa's first preseason game with the Adamson Soaring Falcons. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University spoiled Jerom Lastimosa's return after defeating Adamson University, 77-63, earlier today at the FilOil EcoOil 16th Preseason Cup in San Juan City.

After being down by 11 points to start the game, the Tamaraws were able to overtake the Soaring Falcons led by Cholo Añonuevo's 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Janrey Pasaol also delivered 16 points, dished out five times, and grabbed two boards.

Fresh from his Gilas stint, Lastimosa spearheaded Adamson with 12 points and three rebounds, while Cedrick Manzano finished with 10 markers and five boards.

Tamaraws head coach Denok Miranda shared during the post-game that even after improving to 3-3, he still wants his squad to defy adversities for them to compete in the upcoming UAAP men's basketball tournament.

"Kailangan nilang maging accountable. Alam ko na konti lang kami, maraming [may] injury so talagang mapapagod yung mga bata. Kailangan hindi ganun kasi talagang kami-kami lang. Pero lumabas yung character nila na hindi mag-give up," said the former PBA guard.

Pasaol also shared his learnings after his matchup against Lastimosa albeit in the preseason.

"Iba kasi yung collegiate talaga, playground talaga ng mga big boys kaya malaking adjustment para sakin. Na-challenge rin ako kay kuya Jerom na nag-gold pa siya nung last na SEA Games. Mindset ko yun, siya yung dedepensahan ko," he said.

Lastimosa finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while also grabbing three rebounds and an assist as the Soaring Falcons went down to 3-4. Cedrick Manzano backstopped him with 10 markers, five rebounds, and two dimes.

In the first game, hot-shooting Lyceum of the Philippines University continued to impress after manhandling Emilio Aguinaldo College, 102-78, and hitting 16-of-31 from beyond the arc.

The Pirates blew the game right from the opening tip and were able to establish a lead as huge as 32, led by 31 big points from Jearolan Omandac alongside five boards and four assists. Enoch Valdez, John Barba, and Renz Villegas also combined for 33 points with 11 points each, as Lyceum improved to 5-2.

Brianne Angeles top-scored for EAC with 11 points and a pair of dimes and boards, and Kris Gurtiza and John Paul Maguilano scored 10 each, as the Generals endured their second straight loss and fell to 2-4 in Group A.

The Scores

LPU vs EAC

LPU – 102 - Omandac 31, Valdez 11, Barba 11, Villegas 11, Peñafiel 9, Montaño 8, Cunanan 7, Umali 6, Moralejo 4, Versoza 2, Garro 0, Alattica 0, Daileg 0

EAC – 78 - Angeles 11, Gurtiza 10, Maguilano 10, Cosejo 9, Cosa 8, Luciano 5, Robin 5, Balowa 5, Villaflor 4, Ochavo 4, Tolentino 3, Umpad 2, Dominguez 2, Doria 0

FEU vs Adamson

FEU – 77 - Añonuevo 21, Pasaol 16, Felipe 10, Sleat 7, Bagunu 6, Macapagal 4, Torres 4, Faty 4, Ona 4, Buenaventura 1, Songcuya 0, Alforque 0, Montemayor 0

ADU – 63 - Lastimosa 12, Manzano 10, Barasi 6, Ramos 6, Erolon 6, Hanapi 5, Montebon 5, Colonia 4, Magbuhos 3, Cañete 3, Calisay 2, Ignacio 1, Fuentebella 0, Anano 0, Sicat 0