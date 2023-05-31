La Salle's Jonnel Policarpio took charge down the stretch against St. Clare. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA -- De La Salle University escaped with a close win over St. Clare College, 83-74, at the FilOil EcoOil 16th Preseason Cup, Wednesday afternoon in San Juan City.

The Green Archers and the Saints locked horns throughout the game and were even only separated by two points, 74-72, with the Taft-based squad holding a slim lead with only 2:50 left in the game.

Jonnel Policarpio then took over and scored five straight points as La Salle finally broke away from St. Clare, allowing them to secure their ninth straight win in as many games to secure the top spot in Group B.

Mark Nonoy scored 22 points with two steals to lead the Green Archers, while Kevin Quiambao posted 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Policarpio finished with nine markers on 4-of-4 shooting from the field.

Megan Galang led the Saints with 17 points as they fell to 4-2, and Ryan Sual and Drick Acosta contributed 13 and 12, respectively.

Earlier, San Beda University improved to 3-4 after taking care of business against Arellano University, 78-65.

John Bryan Sajonia scored 17 points with six rebounds, while Richi Calimag put up 14 markers and three boards, to shut the door on the Chiefs even without the services of Jacob Cortez, Bismarck Lina, Yukien Andrada, and Zane Jalbuena.

Jude Talamlas' 14 points and six boards, and Troy Valencia's 11 points and five rebounds were not enough for Arellano however, as they still are winless in seven games.

The Scores:

De La Salle vs. St. Clare

DLSU -- 83 - Nonoy 22, Quiambao 17, Policarpio 9, David 9, M. Phillips 7, Abadam 6, Cortez 4, Manuel 2, Escandor 2, Nwanknwo 2, Gollena 2, Austria 1, Estacio 0, B. Phillips 0

SCC -- 74 - Galang 17, Sual 13, Acosta 12, Estacio 10, Kane 10, Ndong 7, Tapenio 3, Victoriano 2, Decano 0, Angeles 0

San Beda vs. Arellano

SBU -- 78 - Sajonia 17, Calimag 14, Rojo 11, Payosing 11, Alloso 7, Tagle 6, Etulle 6, Tagala 4, Visser 2, Dimaculangan 0, Teruel 0

AU -- 65 - Talampas 14, Valencia 11, Bagay 9, Abastillas 8, Sunga 8, Mallari 4, Villarente 4, Oftana 3, Rosalin 2, Camay 2, Anama 0, Dela Cruz 0, Domingo 0

Quarterscores 18-18, 40-34, 52-51, 78-65