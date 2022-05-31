UST dethrones La Salle in UAAP taekwondo

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

The traditional powerhouse University of Santo Tomas jins are back on top of the podium in UAAP taekwondo.

This after they pocketed three gold medals in the Season 84 poomsae tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday to reclaim the overall title.

The Tiger Jins banked on its strong showing in team events to collect 3-1-1 medal haul in the one-day tournament, dethroning the De La Salle University, which slid to third place overall.

The men's team gold went to the Tiger Jins' Vincent Gabriel Rodriguez, Miguel Alexandre Baladad, and Darius Venerable with 8.520, besting National University Bulldogs' James Matthew Lopez, Kier Macalino, and Ricco Jame Teraytay (8.380).

The trio of Jessie Daniel Ignacio, Michael Porras, and John Aldrin Pacana of La Salle had 8.220 for the bronze.

UST then got the job done by winning the women's team gold, courtesy of Aidaine Laxa, Chelsea Xen Tacay, and Stella Nicole Yape with 8.515.

Laxa went home with the Rookie-MVP award. She also secured a silver in the women's individual event for the Tigers.

"I am very proud of everybody," UST head coach Rani Ortega said. "What I told the team was they did not train for two weeks but they trained for two years. Kahit nung nag-start 'yung pandemic, we didn't stop training. Everybody did their part, having their online program from me and coach Junior (Reyes).

The first gold of UST came from the duo of Justin Kobe Macario and Jade Carno, who ruled the mixed pair event with 8.665.

"One good thing about it is they worked on their individual weaknesses and kung saan pwede pa silang mag-improve. Kaya nung nagkita-kita kami, ang sabi lang namin, 'You are ready and in condition'," Ortega added.

The Bulldogs placed second with one gold, two silvers, and one bronze, while the Green Archers, the second-winningest team with three titles, settled for third with a 1-1-3 collection.

University of the Philippines reached its lone podium finish with a silver with Joanna Pauline Jubelag, Adel Julianne Adriano, and Alyssa Louise Caabay recording 8.500, while La Salle's Mikee Rose Regala, Zyka Angelica Santiago, and Daphne Ching had 8.400 to claim the bronze.

La Salle's Patrick Perez's 8.550 gave him a third consecutive individual men's gold in the UAAP. NU's Rosquillo (8.53) won silver, while UST's Vincent Gabriel Rodriguez (8.370) took the bronze.

NU's Leila Soria secured the individual women's gold with 8.470, besting UST's Laxa (8.455) and La Salle's Sofia Sarmiento (8.385).

UP finished fourth, while Ateneo and Far Eastern University placed fifth and sixth respectively.

