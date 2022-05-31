UST head coach Kungfu Reyes. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Kungfu Reyes called on linesmen and referees to do a better job after what he felt were an "unusual" number of bad decisions during University of Santo Tomas' (UST) game against Ateneo de Manila University.

Reyes and the Golden Tigresses absorbed a 20-25, 20-25, 20-25 defeat to the defending champions on Tuesday morning at the Mall of Asia Arena, their third loss of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

For the UST coach, what made the result all the more disappointing was that the Tigresses were seemingly on the wrong end of questionable calls.

"'Yung mga puntos na supposedly dapat sa amin, naia-award doon sa kabila. 'Yung mga lagpas na sa antenna na napapalo ng kabila, ini-score pa sa kabila, which is para sa amin," Reyes said after the game. "Ang daming unfavorable call para sa amin."

"Ang daming double sa amin; sa kabila hindi tumatawag," he added.

Reyes made special mention of an attack by Ateneo's Vanie Gandler in the third set, which they believe should have been called out but was instead deemed a point for the Blue Eagles.

"'Yung palo ni Gandler na labas sa antenna, pumupuntos doon sa kabila. May puntos na outside. So very frustrating sa part ng officiating," said Reyes. "'Di ko alam kung ano bang ano nila, ano bang nangyayari. Very unusual sa dami ng bad calls, sa dami ng let go. Galing sa labas ng antenna, score na namin, mapupunta pa sa kabila."

"Those things na nabe-break 'yung momentum. Iilan pero hindi dapat nangyayari, kasi nga pinaglalabanan, pinaghihirapan namin 'yung puntos," he added.

Reyes acknowledged that there were other factors in their loss. The Tigresses committed 16 unforced errors, some in the crucial stretch of the set. In the second set, they recovered from a six-point deficit to get within one point, 21-20, when a service error by Eya Laure sapped their momentum.

Those unforced errors, combined with what Reyes said were wrong calls, had a major impact on the game.

"Saka mo ibibilang 'yung mga wrong calls, medyo masakit na nararamdaman. Kasi 'yung supposedly sa amin 'yung puntos eh," the coach said.

"Hindi ko alam kung bakit hindi nila nakikita. Ilan ang line judge? Medyo hindi karapat-dapat na nangyayari 'yung ganoon tawagan, especially ngayong second round. Lalo pa, what do you expect pagdating ng finals or Final 4?" he added.

Ultimately, Reyes said his request is simply for the officiating crew to do a better job.

"Trabaho nila 'yan, so they must commit doon sa trabaho nila. Maging matalas 'yung mata. 'Yan ang pinaka-importante diyan," he said. "Kami nga nakikita namin eh."

"Tama ang justification ni Maji (Mangulabnan) na talagang lumabas sa antenna nung pinalo ni Gandler, which is nakita namin. Nag-sorry na mali. Eh tawag nila, wala ka nang magawa," he added.

UST will have little time to dwell on the loss as they will have another crucial match on Thursday, this time against De La Salle University.

