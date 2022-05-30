UST defeated Ateneo in four sets when they played in the first round. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas looks to fuel its Final 4 bid when the Golden Tigresses take on defending champion Ateneo in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Golden Tigresses (7-2) have won four consecutive matches, and can tighten their grip on the No. 2 spot with another victory against the Blue Eagles (4-5).

First serve is scheduled for 10 a.m.

UST won their first round encounter in thrilling fashion, as they outlasted the Blue Eagles in four sets, 25-19, 25-21, 29-31, 33-31. The match took two hours and 37 minutes to complete.

The Golden Tigresses will have momentum after a 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23 triumph against University of the Philippines last Saturday. Ateneo, meanwhile, is coming off a defeat against league-leading National University.

"Feeling ko, napakita din namin 'yung character namin as a player," said UST star Eya Laure of their tough win against the Fighting Maroons.

Laure continued her explosive campaign against UP, firing 25 points including 24 kills. For her, what was crucial was her ability to overcome attacking errors to score the clutch hits that the Tigresses needed from her in the fourth set.

"It's either ako 'yung magpapa-fifth set, or ako 'yung tatapos," she said. "Nilaban ko din, at natapos ko 'yung four sets."

Ateneo, meanwhile, will hope to get another strong performance from Vanie Gandler, who had 19 points in a losing effort against NU, and a bounce-back outing from Faith Nisperos who was limited to 11 points by the Lady Bulldogs.

At 12:30 p.m., the Adamson Lady Falcons (5-4) will try to make it back-to-back wins when they take on the free-falling Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws (1-8).

FEU has lost six consecutive matches while Adamson is coming off a win against University of the East.

De La Salle University (6-3), meanwhile, will try to build on their win against FEU last Saturday when they play the UP Fighting Maroons (4-5) at 4:00 p.m.

UP, like Ateneo, is looking to keep in step with Adamson in the Final 4 race.

At 6:30, the NU Lady Bulldogs gun for a 10th consecutive victory when they play the UE Lady Warriors.