Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The winning streak continues for the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs as they overwhelmed the still-winless University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors, 25-14, 25- 17, 25-15, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

The win gave NU not only its 10th straight win in as many outings but also the first ticket to the Final 4. Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors suffered its 10th consecutive loss and are already out of semifinal contention.

The Lady Warriors held the lead at the start of the opening set, 8-6, until NU tied the game after an error from UE, 9-all.

The lead ballooned to 20-13 as Michaela Belen hammered a backrow attack. A block to Janeca Lana’s attack made it a 10-point game, 23-13.

In the third, NU zoomed in to an 8-2 advantage after a combination play finished by Belen.

A setting error from the Lady Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 13-11 before Alyssa Solomon unravelled a through-the-block hit for a 16-11 lead.

Ivy Lacsina stretched the separation to 22-12 when she delivered a quick spike.

