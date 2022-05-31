Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle University Lady Spikers cruised to their seventh win of the season after pummeling the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday.

The Lady Spikers moved up to the second place in the standings with a 7-3 win-loss card, tied with University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Meanwhile, the Lady Maroons suffered its second straight loss, and sixth overall to stay at No. 6 with a 4-6 slate.

It was a tightly-contested three-set battle as UP managed to hold the lead midway of each sets only to allow La Salle to fight back down the stretch.

In the second frame, UP was ahead 16-13 but reserved setter Julia Coronel of the Lady Spikers rallied her team back, giving them a 23-21 reversal off a service ace.

Lorie Bernardo saved a set point after a quick hit but Alleiah Malaluan scored a crosscourt kill for a 2-0 La Salle lead.

The Fighting Maroons found its rhythm going in the third, building a 15-9 separation after an onslaught from Alyssa Bertolano. But just like the first two sets, the Lady Spikers crawled back – this time, thanks to Thea Gagate.

Gagate made her presence felt at the net, stealing the lead from UP off a block, 18-17.

Jolina dela Cruz also scored a block point before their opponents succumbed to errors for the sweep.