UAAP: Adamson makes quick work of FEU for 6th win

Adamson's Trisha Genesis attacks against the FEU Lady Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 84 second round match. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Adamson University cruised to a straight sets victory against Far Eastern University (FEU) on Tuesday, keeping their grip on the fourth spot in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons made quick work of the Lady Tamaraws, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16, to improve to 6-4 in the competition.

With the result, the Lady Tamaraws are also formally eliminated from the Final 4 race -- the first time since Season 76 that they will not feature in the semifinals. FEU has lost seven straight matches and now have a 1-9 win-loss record.

"Pinaghandaan namin ito nitong nakaraang two games. Talagang gusto naming kunin 'tong game na 'to," said Adamson coach Lerma Giron. "Unti-unti, one day at a time para mapunta doon sa Final 4 na gusto lahat, makarating."

Adamson setter Louie Romero was masterful once again, tallying 17 excellent sets as the Lady Falcons recorded 50 kills in the game. Four Adamson players finished in double-digits: Trisha Genesis with 14, May Nuique with 12, and Kate Santiago and Rizza Cruz with 11 each.

Chenie Tagaod produced 14 points for FEU and sparked a late charge in Set 3, helping trim what had been a 20-9 deficit to seven points, 20-13.

The deficit was too much for FEU to overcome, however, and Genesis came through with big hits in the end game to put the Lady Tamaraws away.

No other FEU player scored in double figures, with new team captain Shiela Kiseo contributing eight points. The Lady Tams had just 30 kills and didn't score off their serve throughout the match.

