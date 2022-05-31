Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix during a watch party for Game 1 of the B.League Finals at Titan Fort. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena is confident that he has much more to give for San-En NeoPhoenix as he looks ahead to his third season with the B.League club.

Ravena has been hailed as a trailblazer after signing with the NeoPhoenix in June 2020, upon the conclusion of a storied collegiate career with Ateneo de Manila University. In May 2021, he signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Japanese ball club until 2024.

His second season with San-En was "a little bit better," Ravena said, mostly because he was able to actually play in 2021 and 2022. His rookie campaign with the NeoPhoenix was marked by injuries and a battle with COVID, and the usually sturdy Ravena played just 18 games.

"Mas healthy na kami this season, and mas nakalaro," Ravena told ABS-CBN News during a watch party organized by the B.League for its finals, Saturday at Titan Fort at the Bonifacio Global City.

"[I had] more games played, and you know, just loving it. Just loving the challenge now," he added.

Ravena increased his per game averages to 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the past season, while shooting 42.4% from the field. Unfortunately, his efforts couldn't always translate to wins, and San-En compiled just a 10-48 record, with two fewer wins than last year.

Despite his improvements, Ravena has yet to be satisfied with his own performances for the NeoPhoenix.

"I feel like this season, although I had good games, I think I also had a good number of so-so games," he admitted. "So, I just need to improve on that and decrease that as much as possible."

It's a challenge that he is looking forward to, especially with San-En also undergoing an overhaul of their organization. The club announced after the season that their general manager, Hideki Higashi, was retiring, while the contract of team manager Saki Hayasaka will expire on June 30.

"We have a bigger challenge ahead of us as a team, we just changed our president and CEO, and I think the coaching staff as well," said Ravena. "So it's gonna be a challenge for us."

"We'll see kung paano namin mata-trabaho 'yung last season namin, how we can make it better, and I'm just very excited for the future," he added.

Adding to his motivation is how the B.League is working to bring their games closer to the Filipino fans.

On Saturday, Ravena together with other Japan-based professionals -- including older brother Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr., Javi Gomez de Liano, and Kemark Carino -- watched Game 1 of the B.League finals between Utsunomiya and Ryukyu together with Kazuhiko Koshikawa, the Japanese ambassador to the Philippines.

"I'm just motivated, especially seeing what they're doing right now for the Japanese basketball community, introducing it to the Philippines. I'm just very excited, motivated na talagang galingan para makita talaga ng mga Pinoy na kayang-kaya rin natin maglaro sa Japan," said Ravena.

"Filipinos are the greatest basketball fans," Koshikawa said in a brief speech ahead of Game 1. "It's very exciting to see that there is a growing interest in the B.League here in the Philippines."

Koshikawa said the effect of basketball on the relations between the two countries was a "slam dunk," and expressed his gratitude to the Filipino players in Japan for "infusing their magic to the B.League."

"As a basketball fan, these crossovers added more than just power to the game but also paved way for fresh avenues for our ties to grow," he said.

