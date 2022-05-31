PH now ranked 18th in FIBA 3x3

The Philippines hosted the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines has risen to No. 18 in the world FIBA 3x3 rankings after an eventful weekend that saw the country host the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters.

It is another step forward for the Philippines, as the cutoff for qualification in both the Paris Olympics and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) is just 18 months away.

"We already know the formula for us to reach the OQT having done so during the last Olympic cycle," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. "Maintaining our rank will be relatively easy. The goal now is to turn our players into world-class athletes.

"Hosting and participating bring in points but winning FIBA 3x3 tournaments will bring maximum points," he continued.

For the past two months, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 teams have competed in three Super Quests which are level eight events.

The Philippines got 22,750 points in Dubai last March 31, 80,675 points for hosting and winning the Asia Pacific Super Quest last April 30, and 52,805 points for joining the Ulaanbaatar Super Quest last May 6-7.

The biggest points though came from the Manila Masters as it brought in 247,158 points, pushing the country from No. 27 last week to the top 18.

Players of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 have also risen in the individual rankings.

Cebu Chooks' Mac Tallo retained his spot as the country's ace 3x3 player while also rising to No. 72 in the world with (149,120). This is the highest position a Filipino has notched in the World Tour era since former Pasig Chooks player Joshua Munzon placed 92nd during the fourth week of May, 2019.

Cebu's Zach Huang (No. 114, 98,941 pts), Manila's Chico Lanete (No. 139, 86,612), Manila's Dennis Santos (No. 163, 75,817), Cebu's Brandon Ramirez (No. 191, 66,722), Manila's Mark Yee (No. 303, 41,515), Manila's Ken Holmqvist (No. 435, 27,000), and Manila's Ron Dennison (No. 785, 17,160) complete the top eight.

"We are looking to add more players who will fit Coach Aldin Ayo's system so that we can fill up the top 25 slots in the country," said Mascariñas.

"We are pleased with the developments of our program," said Ayo. "This is just the start and we are hoping that the players continue to embrace not just our system but also this sport."