MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA intends to deal only with accredited, legitimate agents in an effort to fight against "poaching," the league's chairman said on Monday.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas claimed that the professional league has emerged as the "favorite hunting ground" of unscrupulous agents, and as a result, they are losing talented players to other leagues in the region.

"We opened up the PBA rules to bring in more Fil-foreigners, to allow more Fil-foreigners, and to allow more players to come in," Vargas said Monday, during the PBA's press conference ahead of Season 47 at the Conrad Hotel.

"But we have also been the favorite hunting ground for unregistered agents," he added. "Para silang nasa forest. They just hunt and hunt, and it has been detrimental to the PBA."

In recent years, prospective PBA players have explored other options. Thirdy Ravena arguably got the ball rolling when he signed with the San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League rather than declare for the PBA Rookie Draft in 2020.

Since then, several more players -- including PBA stars Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks Jr. -- have opted to sign with B.League clubs.

Taiwan's T1 League has also become a destination, and the Korean Basketball League also has plans to open up to Filipino players.

For Vargas, these developments are alarming, as he considers them examples of "poaching" of Filipino talents.

"There is a lot of poaching, and some of this poaching has been very, very unprofessional. And this is what we're trying to fight against," he said. "This is the principle of the PBA."

"We're trying to fight against these unprofessional poachers who have nothing in mind but to get fees from these players. That's why it is very important that we said we will only deal with accredited agents," he added.

"Otherwise, we will not be able to protect the athlete, or the players."

Vargas admits that it is difficult for PBA teams to compete with offers from foreign clubs, as they can provide more money and perks. "Their currencies are much more valuable than ours," the PBA chairman said.

But he appealed to the players' sense of home, and encouraged them to be more professional in their dealings.

"I wish that some of our players begin to think that this is their home. This is their home where they can build, this is their home where they can stay, and this is their home that we will welcome them back," said the league chairman.

"All we're asking for is not to poach, but to be very professional about this whole process. And I guess it takes a lot from the players to be professional about it, and from those poaching them to be professional about it, and from the agents that poached them to be very professional about it," he also said.

Vargas assured that they are doing what they can to further encourage players to stay in the Philippines and play in the PBA, while also working on partnerships with regional leagues to ensure smoother relations.

But they will also continue to be on guard against the agents Vargas warned against.

"We will go very headstrong against those whose only intention is to poach from the PBA and who are mercenaries and gain compensation because they're going to be in the PBA," he said. "'Yun ang pinakamalaking challenge namin."