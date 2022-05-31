PBA to bring 3x3 to a nationwide audience

After bringing 3x3 to malls in Metro Manila, the PBA now wants to bring the competition nationwide. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is planning to bring its 3x3 competition to a wider audience, after the first two conferences were held in Metro Manila venues.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said Monday that one of their goals is to make 3x3 nationwide.

"'Yung pangarap na maging 5-on-5 nationwide, all over the country, ngayon 3x3 is probably the easiest to implement," he said. "That will go nationwide."

"Doon mo makikita, that we will be getting in every city, every barangay, there will be tournaments. We're trying to work on that. It's a dream that we want to achieve," he added.

The first two conferences of the inaugural PBA 3x3 season were held in the league's regular venues, the Araneta Coliseum and the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

For the third conference, however, the league has brought the games to malls. The first leg was held at Robinsons Magnolia, and the second leg at the Robinsons Place Las Piñas.

The league has yet to announce where Leg 3 will take place but Vargas said they are determined to expand the competition's reach.

"It's another source of revenue if we do 3x3 and we're able to do this nationwide, it's very important," he said.

Meanwhile, the full court version of the game will also go beyond Metro Manila this season.

The PBA has not held out-of-town games since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but commissioner Willie Marcial said there are plans for them to play outside of Metro Manila in the upcoming 47th season.

"Ibabalik natin ang All-Star, out of town games, out of the country [games], kung papahintulutan tayo," said Marcial.

"Sa out of town games, merong siyam na nakapila, pero palagay ko hindi namin mapapagbigyan lahat 'yun, kasi sa third conference lang namin. Siguro, mga dalawa or tatlong out of town games lang," he also said.

