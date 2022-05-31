CODM: Omega snaps Blacklist's 5-peat in Garena Challengers

MANILA -- Omega Esports on Sunday snapped Blacklist International Ultimate's nine-month reign in local Call of Duty: Mobile after conquering Season 2 of the CODM Garena Masters.

Omega Esports forced a bracket-reset after a come-from-behind victory against Blacklist, 3-2.

With Blacklist taking Takeoff and Standoff rounds by a hairline, Omega went on to dominate the Firing Range and Summit rounds, before clinching a nail-biting Raid round at 4-6 to reset the bracket.

Omega went on to win the Takeoff and Standoff in the first two rounds of bracket reset action.

Blacklist took Firing Range, but Omega shut the door and regained the title after taking Summit.

Omega's roster last took a local title in the ESL MSP Championship 2020 - Philippines under the NRX Jeremiah 29:11 banner. They won the Garena Regionals title in astounding fashion, weathering internet problems to take the title as the region's best.