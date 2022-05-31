After SEA Games, Obiena wins top prize in Italy tilt

EJ Obiena followed up his record-breaking effort in the 31st Southeast Asian Games by topping the L'Aquila leg of the European City of Sports this weekend.

Obiena cleared 5.85-meters in the pole vault, which took place in what the Filipino athlete called a "beautiful venue."

"It's not everyday we get to jump in such beautiful places," Obiena said on Instagram. "Such a beautiful venue jumping in front of Basilica di Santa Maria di Collemaggio."

Obiena's mark in the Italy tilt was an improvement upon the 5.46 meters that he cleared in Hanoi to win a second SEA Games gold medal earlier this month.