WNBA: Lynx, Sparks both claim overtime wins

Lynx force OT, upset Sun for first win of season

Sylvia Fowles scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx scored eight unanswered points in the final 1:08 of regulation on their way to earning their first win of the season, 79-74, in overtime over the visiting Connecticut Sun on Sunday night.

Minnesota trailed 63-55 with just over a minute to play in the fourth quarter. Crystal Dangerfield's layup with 2.9 seconds left capped the run to tie and Minnesota's Layshia Clarendon appeared to win it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the call was overturned and the game went to overtime.

Minnesota outscored Connecticut 16-11 in overtime.

Clarendon finished with 12 points in their Lynx debut after the veteran guard signed with Minnesota earlier Sunday. Fowles added nine rebounds while Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier scored 11 apiece for Minnesota (1-4).

Jonquel Jones totaled 22 points and DeWanna Bonner added 18 for Connecticut (6-2). Jones had only five rebounds, snapping her streak of six consecutive double-doubles. Jasmine Thomas contributed 14 points as the Sun lost for the second time in three games after winning their first five.

Bonner made one of two free throws and a driving layup before Brionna Jones sank a layup to give the Sun some breathing room at 57-50 with 6:27 remaining in the fourth. Bonner's pull-up jumper with 2:35 remaining gave the Sun a 63-55 advantage.

Connecticut led 37-33 at halftime after outscoring the hosts 27-15 in the first quarter.

Minnesota was without forward Rennia Davis (left foot stress fracture) and guard Aerial Powers (left hamstring strain) on Sunday. Davis, who was drafted No. 9 overall by the Lynx earlier this year, has yet to make her WNBA debut.

Connecticut plays the first of three straight home games on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces. Minnesota hosts Atlanta in the first of two home games in three days against the Dream on Friday.

-- Sparks knock off Sky in OT --

Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points and nine rebounds and Erica Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B chipped in 17 points apiece as the visiting Los Angeles Sparks edged the reeling Chicago Sky 82-79 in overtime on Sunday night.

Chicago's Courtney Vandersloot drilled four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 28 points, but it wasn't enough as they Sky suffered their fourth straight defeat.

Ruthy Hebard hit a layup with 4:00 to go in overtime to put the Sky ahead 75-73, but Los Angeles responded with a 7-0 run. A Vandersloot four-point play with 1:51 remaining brought the Sky to within 80-79. Neither team scored until a Wheeler layup with 36.3 seconds to go put the Sparks on top by the final margin.

Both teams had their chances down the stretch but were unable to convert. Astou Ndour-Fall's attempt at a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds was no good.

Nia Coffey added 15 points for the Sparks (2-2), and Zahui B grabbed eight rebounds.

Hebard had 12 points and Azura Stevens and Kahleah Copper each scored 11 for the Sky (2-4).

Both teams were short-handed. Chicago's Candace Parker (left ankle sprain) and Allie Quigley (hamstring) each have missed the past four games due to injury, while Stefanie Dolson is concluding a stint participating in Team USA 3-on-3 Olympic qualifying for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

-- Dearica Hamby scores 22, Aces roll past Fever --

A fast start and balanced scoring enabled the Las Vegas Aces to dump the Indiana Fever 101-78 on Sunday, giving them a sweep of their two-game weekend series in Las Vegas.

Dearica Hamby came off the bench to score 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, leading five Aces in double figures. Riquna Williams added 16 and A'ja Wilson netted 15. Liz Cambage chipped in a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double while blocking five shots.

Jackie Young contributed 12 points as Las Vegas (5-2) connected on 56.7 percent of its field goal attempts, two days after hitting 55.1 while scoring a franchise-record 113 points in a 36-point blowout of Indiana.

Victoria Vivians scored 17 points in a reserve role and Teaira McCowan added 15 to pace the Fever (1-7), which gave up at least 83 points for the sixth time in eight games. Kelsey Mitchell hit for 10, but made just 3 of 14 shots from the field.

Poor shooting was a problem for Indiana all day. It made just 38.8 percent from the field, including 5 of 23 from the 3-point line.



