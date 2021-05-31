PBA: Marc Pingris will miss fans the most — 'kahit binu-boo ako'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA, Philippines -- Retired Magnolia forward Marc Pingris will miss plenty about basketball now that he's walking away from the game, after 16 years of playing in the PBA.

He'll miss his teammates and coaches, the competition and camaraderie. He'll even miss the daily grind of workouts and practices. A nine-time PBA champion, he'll miss the thrill that comes with winning and even the agony that accompanies defeat.

But the part of the game that Pingris will miss most is the fans -- those who supported and cheered for him throughout his career, and even those that booed him when his team beat theirs.

"You know, No. 1 na mami-miss ko ang mga fans, promise. No joke 'to. No. 1 mami-miss ko talaga ang mga fans," said Pingris, who formally announced his retirement last week.

"'Yung mga fans na sumuporta sa akin, sumuporta sa PBA, sumuporta sa lahat ng teams sa PBA. Lagi kong sinasabi talaga na hindi talaga mabubuo 'yung PBA, kung hindi dahil sa mga fans na 'to, na pumupunta sa game kahit malalayo sila na lugar, talagang dinadayo nila 'yung laro ng PBA," he added.

"'Yun ang mami-miss ko, 'yung mga sigawan. Mami-miss ko 'yun."

Marc Pingris in action for Magnolia. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

While he obviously adores the Magnolia fans the most, Pingris also has special fondness for fans of Barangay Ginebra, who make their presence felt in every game but most especially during their rivalry games against Magnolia -- the Manila Clasico.

It's because of them that the Manila Clasico games are so memorable for "Pinoy Sakuragi."

"'Yung laro, especially 'yung Manila Clasico, na napakasarap maglaro talaga, 'pag kalaban mo ang Ginebra. So 'yun ang mami-miss ko, kahit nga binu-boo ako, talagang mami-miss ko 'yun," he said. "'Yung may magagalit sa akin na mga fans."

"Talagang makikita mo talaga na sinusuportahan nila 'yung mga idol nila. So 'yung mga mami-miss ko talaga," he added.

PBA fans have been showering Pingris with appreciation ever since he announced his retirement, and he is hopeful that he can continue to interact with them even though he will no longer be playing.

"Andito pa rin ako kahit hindi ako naglalaro ng basketball," he assured. "Kung gusto niyong makipagkaibigan sa 'kin, kaibigan akong tao. Open naman ako eh. Hindi ako 'yung suplado na player."

He also hopes that they remember him as the kind of player who maximized every bit of his talent and played his heart out in every game -- be it for his mother club or for the Philippine national team.

"Dahil sa paglalaro ko, na siguro kahit mas matangkad sa akin ang mga nakakalaban ko, binibigay ko 'yung best, hindi ako natatakot," he said. "I give my 100% every practice, every game. Kahit may masakit sa akin, talagang hanggang saan 'yung makakaya ko, hindi ako agad nag-gi-give up."

"Hanggang may time, or hanggang may oras, talagang nilalaban ko para lang manalo. At binibigay ko lang 'yung puso ko sa laro," he added.

"'Yun ang gusto kong maalala ng mga taong ganon."

