Hosting of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers seen to boost 'sports tourism' in Clark

After hosting the PBA's bubble conference in 2020, Clark will now be the venue for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Its hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers will strengthen the position of Clark as a preferred "sports tourism" destination in the Philippines as well as throughout the Asia Pacific region.

This, according to Manuel R. Gaerlan, president and chief executive of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), as they gear up for the basketball tournament that takes place on June 16 to 20.

The freeport is banking on its experience of having hosted the bubble of the PBA last year. The league held its 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in Clark, with games held at the Angeles University Foundation Gym while teams were billeted at the Quest Hotel.

The FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers will use the same bubble approach that has been approved by the Inter Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is organizing the event, after getting clearance from the IATF last May 6 under IATF Resolution No.114.

Clark will host three groups: Group A (Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand), Group B (Chinese Taipei, Japan, Malaysia, China), and Group C (Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Hong Kong).

Participating teams from other countries are expected to arrive by June 13.

Strict health and safety protocols will also be put in place throughout the hosting of the games.

CDC has coordinated with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Metro Clark Local Government Units (LGUs), SBP, Philippine National Police, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD-R3), and venue representatives to ensure the safety and security of all participants and stakeholders.

The players, FIBA, and SBP officials will be accommodated at Quest Hotel in Clark, while media personnel, utility partners and ancillary staff will stay at Lohas Hotel. CDC guest houses will likewise be utilized by other local staff.

The AUF Sports and Cultural Center will serve as the venue for the games and practice sessions.

Meetings and ocular inspections with different committees will be held in the coming days to finalize plans, according to the Tourism Promotions Division of the CDC.

Aside from the PBA and FIBA, other teams and sports organizations have also chosen Clark as the venue for their "bubbles." These include the bubble training of the NLEX Road Warriors and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation. It will also host the 2021 National Swimming Selection Meet and the National Trials for Road Events.