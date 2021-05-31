Fil-Am Mai-Loni Henson determined to put PH women's hoops 'on the map'

Fil-Am Mai-Loni Henson looks to elevate women's basketball in the Philippines. Photo courtesy of the University of Washington Athletics.

MANILA, Philippines -- After wrapping up her first professional season with Al Aplemont in France, Filipino-American Mai-Loni Henson is now turning her attention towards a new goal.

As she works towards gaining dual citizenship to be eligible to play for the Gilas Pilipinas Women, Henson also wants to be an advocate for the advancement of women's basketball in the Philippines.

"Basketball-wise, I just want to help the team as much as I can in any way possible," Henson said.

"But I think the main thing is just kind of taking advantage of the opportunity and really trying to put Filipino women's basketball on the map," she added.

Henson is a product of the University of Washington. She will be part of the tryouts for Gilas Women in the United States, organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Fil-Am Nation Select to be held on June 4 and 5 (June 5 and 6 in Manila).

The 6-foot-1 hooper finished her collegiate career with the Huskies in 2020, where she played for four years in US NCAA Division I Basketball.

Having already played collegiate and professional basketball, Henson now wants to represent her homeland.

Apart from setting goals for herself, Henson plans to make a difference for all Fil-Am and Filipina players by doing her part in lifting women's basketball.

"Women's basketball, already, is kind of at a disadvantage compared to men's," said Henson.

"[Representing Gilas] is just a big opportunity and I'm just excited to be a part of it, trying to get us noticed, get us out there," she added.

Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino will oversee Henson and other Fil-Am prospects in the tryout to widen the country's pool for the ever-growing women's program.

Highlighting a busy latter part of the year for the Filipina hoopers is the 31st Southeast Asian Games where they are set to defend their gold medal when the games tip off in Hanoi, Vietnam in November.