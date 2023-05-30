Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa in action for Gilas Pilipinas against host nation Cambodia during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2 on May 11, 2023. Cambodia pulled off a 79-68 victory against the Philippines. Photo courtesy Ariya Kurniawan.

MANILA -- Jerom Lastimosa is coming off an experience of a lifetime, representing the country and winning gold in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with Gilas Pilipinas.

The Adamson Soaring Falcons star was ecstatic to have such an experience.

“Akalain mo yun, parang back-up ka lang kasi nga hindi available yung ibang guard sa PBA, sila Scottie [Thompson]. Tinawagan nila ako para mag-training, para silipin daw kung pwede nila akong i-line-up. Kaya sobrang saya kasi nabalik namin yung gold dito sa Pinas,” Lastimosa said at the Collegiate Press Corps’ Awards Night in Quezon City on Monday.

“Ibang-iba sa pakiramdam ko ‘to kasi yung country natin ‘to. To represent our country, my family name, and siyempre gustong gusto ko lang ring magpasalamat ng Filipinos na nagsusuporta palagi kahit malayo sila. Kahit nandon kami, ramdam na ramdam namin yung suporta.”

The 5-foot-10 guard out of Dumaguete, who posted 7.4 points and grabbed 3.6 boards in five games in the SEAG, did not only go home with a gold medal but also brought with him tons of lessons that will aid him as he continues his collegiate career in San Marcelino.

“Yung mga experiences ko sa coaches, sa teammates ko, madadala ko to this coming season. The little things like kung paano dedepensa talaga ng maayos, those little things can really help me pagdating sa UAAP,” he said.

Lastimosa, who averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in Season 85, reiterated his commitment once again to the Soaring Falcons. He guaranteed that he will play for Adamson in Season 86 despite numerous offers for him to play overseas.

“I’m completely committed na talaga sa Adamson kasi yun nga, the reason why nag-stay ako sa Adamson is because I want to finish my studies. Gusto ko rin suklian yung ginawa ng Adamson para sa akin,” he emphasized.

He also bared how he hopes Justine Brownlee’s influence will help him as the Falcons’ floor general.

“Alam naman natin na si Justine Brownlee is sobrang galing talaga, and alam ko na marami akong natutunan sa kanya kasi he’s a great leader talaga sa team so madami akong madadala sa UAAP dahil sa kanya,” he added.

But the ultimate goal stays the same, and that is trying to win the UAAP championship that has eluded them for over 40 years.

“Expect a lot para sa Adamson and talagang papasok kami sa Final Four muna, and then siyempre dun sa Finals,” said Lastimosa.

