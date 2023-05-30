PVL: Tubino joins PLDT for Invitational Conference

MANILA – With the absence of her team Philippine Army in the upcoming mid-season conference, Royse Tubino found a new home to continue her offensive onslaught in the PVL.

Tubino has signed with PLDT High Speed Hitters just weeks ahead of the PVL Invitational Conference which the Lady Troopers decided to skip.

“More fire. More power. Just what we needed. Veteran outside hitter Royse Tubino joins the High Speed Hitters for the upcoming PVL Invitational Conference,” the High Speed Hitters said in their announcement.

Tubino was at the forefront of Army Black Mamba’s campaign in the PVL including in the 2022 Invitational when they finished fifth in the tournament – their best finish so far in the league.

But the open hitter had difficulty carrying the Lady Troopers in the 2023 All-Filipino tilt as they ended their stint at the bottom of the standing with a 0-8 record.

Tubino will be joining the likes of Meann Mendrez, Mika Reyes, Jovie Prado, Rhea Dimaculangan, and Dell Palomata in PLDT.

The High Speed Hitters are coming from a fourth-place finish in the All-Filipino conference.

Meanwhile, PLDT also let go of the veteran setter Wendy Semana and former UST player Ysa Jimenez from the team.

The PVL Invitational will be kicking off on June 29.