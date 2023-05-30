PBA: NLEX acquires Ben Adamos in trade with Phoenix

Phoenix Super LPG has shipped Ben Adamos to NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Ben Adamos will now be suiting up for the NLEX Road Warriors in the next season of the PBA after the squad acquired him in exchange for veteran guard Reden Celda and young big man Tzaddy Rangel.

Adamos played a limited role with the Fuel Masters, averaging 1.38 points in only 3.1 minutes of action in the eight games he played for the squad in the 2022-2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

He will be reuniting with his collegiate coach Frankie Lim, whom he played for in Perpetual, as they hope to fill in the gaps after releasing veteran big JR Quiñahan.

He was a part of the four-player deal between Phoenix and Converge where the Fuel Masters received Adamos and Kurt Lojera, while the FiberXers got Aljun Melecio and Kris Porter in return.

Meanwhile, Phoenix will now be getting the services of guard Reden Celda who played for five seasons with Terrafirma Dyip before being picked up by the Road Warriors in the Unrestricted Free Agent List in 2022.

The Fuel Masters will also receive Rangel who was the third overall pick by the Road Warriors in the special round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft in March 2021.

The big man from National University also played for Gilas Pilipinas in the February 2022 window of the World Asian Cup Qualifiers

