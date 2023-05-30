Nearly 200 gymnasts expected in Asian Championships

The team of Uzbekistan in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship, group all-around final in Sofia, Bulgaria on September 16, 2022. Vassil Donev, EPA-EFE/File.



MANILA -- Close to 200 gymnasts from 20 different countries will vie in the 19th Junior and 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships, which opens at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Wednesday.

The event, made possible by the partnership between the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission, will be the biggest gymnastics competition in the country this year.

The Asian Championships will run until May 3 and serves as a qualifier for the 40th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain in August.

Per competition manager Anna Lou Carreon, who graced the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday, the competing countries are: China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taipei, Uzbekistan and Vietnam then Australia and New Zealand from the Asia-Oceania Zone.

Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo will not compete in the event that offers 16 gold medals, but the GAP assured that the Filipino bets have potential to follow in the footsteps of the world champion.

"In this event we might see the future of Philippine gymnastics," said Carreon.

Bautista said gymnasts to watch out for include those from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Korea, including last year’s all-around champion from Uzbekistan, Takhmina Ikromova.

Leading the local bid in events such as hoop, ball, ribbon and club are Breanna Labadan, Daniela dela Pisa and Trisha Mae Montefalcon in the senior individual and Jasmine Ramillo and Cristalin Zoe Valencia in the junior individual. Angelika Leigh Buenavidez, Andrea Mae Emperado, Jenny Eusebio, Katrina Loretizo and Divina Sembrano banner the senior group.

Bautista said only 500-600 spectators will be allowed per day, including students, free of charge. The ticketing will be limited to foreign delegates and their respective guests.

