Miami overpowers Boston in Game 7 to reach NBA Finals

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (R) reach for the loose ball during the second quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 29, 2023. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE.

The Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Finals after a 103-84 demolition of the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

The Heat avoided a historic collapse in the Eastern Conference Finals, having established a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series before dropping the next three games to allow Boston to force a decider.

But they silenced Boston's crowd almost immediately in Game 7, racing to a 22-15 advantage after the opening period and building a 52-41 spread at the break.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 43 minutes while Caleb Martin was superb with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Bam Adebayo had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double on top of his seven dimes.

Miami silenced Boston's key players anew, with Jaylen Brown going 8-of-23 from the field for 19 points while Jayson Tatum was 5-of-13 for 14 points.

The Heat will play a well-rested Denver team in the best-of-7 series for the NBA championship, with the Nuggets sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.