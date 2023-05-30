Letran, San Beda get crucial wins in PBA D-League

Kurt Reyson delivered in the clutch to lift Letran over Perpetual Help. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran completed a comeback against University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 62-61, to keep their bid for an outright semi-finals berth alive in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Down by a point in the last seven seconds of the game, Kurt Reyson made a game-winning basket as the Knights completed their 14-point comeback and improve to 3-2.

On the other end, Letran’s defense on Cyrus Nitura was enough to fend off the Altas, who fell to 3-3.

Kobe Monje led the Knights with 15 points, eight boards, and an assist, while Reyson put up 13 markers to go along with six boards and three dimes. Pao Javillonar and Kint Ariar also scored 10 points each for Letran.

Meanwhile, Arthur Roque’s double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds led Perpetual, while Nitura finished with 11 points and three boards.

In the earlier game, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda University defeated the pesky Centro Escolar University, 81-72, to secure an outright spot in the semis as they finished the eliminations as the first seed.

Despite losing a 17-point lead, the Red Lions were able to stave off the Scorpions led by Jacob Cortez’s 15 points five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Peter Alfaro, Yukien Andrada, and Clifford Jopia contributed 11 points each.

Ron Tolentino led the now 3-3 CEU squad with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Scorpions who are still assured of a quarterfinal berth. Jerome Santos followed him with 15 points and three boards.

The Scores:

FIRST GAME

San Beda – 81 - Cortez 15, Alfaro 11, Andrada 11, Jopia 11, Payosing 9 Visser 8, Cuntapay 7, Tagle 5, Puno 2, Royo 2, Jalbuena 0, Tagala 0, Gallego 0.

CEU 72 -- Tolentino 25, Santos 15, Diaz 12, Balogun 6, Bernabe 5, Borromeo 4, Puray 3, Cabotaje 2, Peñano 0, Joson 0, Ferrer 0, Anagbogu 0.

Quartescores: 19-13, 42-31, 60-57, 81-72.

SECOND GAME

Letran – 62 - Monje 15, Reyson 13, Ariar 10, Javillonar 10, Fajardo 4, Santos 4, Alarcon 3, Tolentino 2, Cuajao 1, Go 0, Guarino 0.

Perpetual – 61 - Roque 12, Nitura 11, Boral 8, Pagaran 7, Razon 6, Abis 6, Ferreras 5, Nunez 2, Ramirez 2, Barcoma 2, Movida 0.

Quarterscores: 11-20, 29-39, 48-49, 62-61.