Hidilyn Diaz of Philippines celebrates after winning gold in the 55kg women's weightlifting competition during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, 20 May 2022. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) general assembly affirmed on Monday the granting of financial incentives to medalists in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

In the same hybrid meeting held at the Knights Templar Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City, POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino also said that the assembly agreed to lift the persona non grata sanction on Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) head Philip Ella Juico.

The POC assembly, Tolentino added, also confirmed the elevation to regular membership of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas headed by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino and the Philippine Esports Organization.

Tolentino said the assembly unanimously approved the granting of cash bonuses to the SEA Games medalists in Vietnam, but momentarily withheld specifics on the amount of incentives for gold, silver and bronze medalists.

"All medalists will be given a cash bonus within the week — after the POC has computed and audited how much sponsorships we received from major corporations," he said.

This marks the second time in the POC's history after the Philippines 2019 edition that the body is rewarding medalists in the games.

There were 227 Filipino medalists in Vietnam broken down into 52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronzes, good for fourth place in the medals race the hosts won running away with a 205-125-116 tally.

Tolentino said the bonuses will be deposited to the medalist athletes' bank accounts.

The assembly also agreed to recognize the Philippine National Rugby League or Pambansang Ragbi Liga Ng Pilipinas.