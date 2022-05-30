PBA: Ginebra's Mark Caguioa to skip Philippine Cup

Mark Caguioa sits at the Ginebra bench during the PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Former PBA Most Valuable Player Mark Caguioa is tipped to miss another conference for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings.

The 42-year-old guard was not included in the Gin Kings roster for the upcoming 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, which tips off on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum. It will be the third straight conference that Caguioa has missed, having sat out the 2021 All-Filipino Cup and the 2021 Governors' Cup.

Caguioa last played on November 20, 2020, in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals against the Meralco Bolts when the league held the conference in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

"Si Mark Caguioa, wala muna siya sa roster dahil he needs to fix something," Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said on Monday in the PBA's press conference ahead of its 47th season.

"For sure, this conference, hindi muna [siya maglalaro]. Aalis siya by, I think, Wednesday or Thursday. May aayusin lang," added Chua, without going into detail as to what Caguioa needed to fix.

Caguioa had been among the many Ginebra players who endured an injury-riddled campaign in the Governors' Cup. A calf injury sustained days ahead of their conference-opener prevented him from playing, but he was a fixture on the Gin Kings' bench as they won another championship.

"Kahit wala siya sa roster noong nakaraan, nakikita niyo nasa likod ng bench, tumutulong, dahil mahal na mahal niya ang Ginebra," said Chua, who revealed that Caguioa became emotional after they won the Governors' Cup.

The team executive made it clear that Caguioa will be welcome to return to Ginebra at any time -- and at any capacity.

"Alam niyo naman si Mark, napakabait na tao niyan, kaya kami, anytime na gusto niya bumalik to play or to be a [part of the] coaching staff, wine-welcome namin siya," he said. "Kung kailan niya gusto, kung anong oras niya gusto, kung anong buwan, kung anong taon niya, very welcome siya sa Ginebra anytime."

While he did not say categorically that Caguioa is looking at retirement, Chua also noted that the guard is nearing the end of a tremendous career.

Drafted by Ginebra as the third overall pick in 2001, Caguioa has spent his entire career with the franchise and won nine championships with the Gin Kings. In 2012, he was the Most Valuable Player of the league.

"My plan was kung isasabit namin ang jersey niya, lalabas siya, ipapakita 'yung uniform niya, tapos ang sabi ko sa kanya, pumasok ka sa dugout, paglabas mo naka-tie ka na. So, parang he's part of the coaching staff," said Chua. "Tatawa-tawa lang. Sabi niya, next time na coach, next time."

"I know a lot of fans will miss Mark, but he's gonna be part of the family of Ginebra, hindi mawawala si Mark. May aayusin lang, tapos babalik sa atin," he added.

Meanwhile, Chua also confirmed that Stanley Pringle, who missed the bulk of the Governors' Cup with his own injury, is now at 100% and will be available to play in the Philippine Cup. Big man Japeth Aguilar is also recovering well from injury and is expected to play, along with Aljon Mariano.

Ginebra opens their 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, June 12, against the Blackwater Bossing.