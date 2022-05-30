PBA awaits resolution between Kiefer Ravena, NLEX

Will Kiefer Ravena be allowed to return to the Shiga Lakestars? File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has yet to decide whether or not to allow Kiefer Ravena to return to the Shiga Lakestars, as they are still waiting for the resolution between the guard and his mother club, the NLEX Road Warriors.

Ravena played for Shiga in Japan's B.League last season, on the agreement that he will return to NLEX after one year with the Lakestars.

But it has been reported that the former Ateneo de Manila University star has been offered a contract extension after a solid campaign in Japan, where he averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.

Rod Franco, NLEX's team governor, said during the PBA's press conference on Monday that they remain in talks with Ravena over his contract situation.

"Si Kiefer po, naglaro sa Gilas, now gusto niyang maglaro ulit, but wala pang agreement. Nag-uusap pa ang two sides. Si Kiefer and his agent, and NLEX," Franco said. "Pinapag-usapan pa kung maglalaro siya, if we reach an agreement."

Ravena was not included in NLEX's 16-man roster for the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup, which starts on June 5 at the Araneta Coliseum.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Ravena has already formally written the league about his situation but they cannot make a final decision until the player has worked things out with the NLEX management.

"Sumulat na sa 'kin si Kiefer, noong weekend. Sabi ko tignan natin. Hinihintay na lang natin 'yung pag-uusap nila with NLEX tapos ie-elevate ko sa board," said Marcial. "Board din ang nagdesisyon kung ano 'yung sitwasyon ni Kiefer, kung papayagan nila."

In July 2021, the PBA Board allowed Ravena to suit up for the Lakestars after an impasse, on the condition that he returns to the Road Warriors upon the conclusion of his contract with the Japanese ball club.

"As far as we know, tapos na po ang kontrata niya sa Japan," Franco said.

The question, said Marcial, is whether Ravena intends to fulfill the terms of their earlier agreement and return to the Road Warriors for good, or if he only plans to play until the end of the Philippine Cup and then return to the Lakestars in time for the new season of the B.League.

"Bumalik siya, so dito na ba siya ng dire-diretso?" the commissioner said. "O tama ba 'yung balita ko na isang conference lang siya? So ano na? 'Yun ang kailangan naming desisyunan."

"Mayroon siyang sinabi sa akin. May kasulatan kami," Marcial added. "Ano ba, tatablahin ko ba 'yun? So idi-discuss ko sa board."

Marcial expects NLEX and Ravena to come to an agreement within the week.